Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. on KANW-FM and Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. on KANW-2

Recorded in front of a live audience at the Santa Fe Opera on September 7, 2025, A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show is a two-hour performance celebrating the half-century milestone of Garrison Keillor’s one-of-a-kind radio broadcast, which first hit the airways in July of 1974. Comedy sketches include favorites like “The Lives of the Cowboys,” “Duane’s Mom,” and "Guy Noir, Private Eye." Enjoy The Royal Academy of Actors with sound-effects wizard Fred Newman, along with music director/keyboardist Richard Dworsky leading the band for songs, jokes, the grand audience sing-along intermission, and of course, the latest News from Lake Wobegon (where the women are strong, the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average). The broadcast on KANW is made possible by Prairie Home Productions, Lensic 360, and The Santa Fe Opera.

Born in Anoka, Minnesota, Garrison Keillor is the author of numerous books, including novels, a memoir, That Time of Year, and his recent Brisk Verse. For more than forty years, he hosted the radio show A Prairie Home Companion, heard on public radio coast to coast and beyond.