The Law of Rock and Roll

Class 69: The Law and RockDocs, Vol. 2

Published October 23, 2025 at 11:05 AM MDT

The growth of documentaries about groups, individual rock and rollers, musical events, or the music business indicate a wide audience for these films. The astounding growth of such rockdocs is evidence of the fascination with the topics, the widespread availability of recording equipment, including cell phones in some noteworthy film projects, and the rise of venues over and above the traditional movie theater—all have combined to make these years the Golden Years of RockDocs.

