ArtFix: Weekly Studio Practice and Creative Community Fall Session 1

Would you like time set aside to make your own art? Do you need a regular creative ‘fix’? If you respond well to the rhythm of weekly classes, would like to work more with a particular media, or want to get back into regular creative practice, this is the perfect place for you! As fellow artists, art instructors, and ArtFix moderators, Lea Anderson and Ivan Boyd, are here to offer valuable feedback, mentorship, tips and suggestions for whatever you want to work on. The last night of class will be set aside for a supportive group critique. This fun, friendly, unique atmosphere will provide opportunities for networking, discussion, and creative growth. Make time for this important part of your life!

(Open to all experience levels)