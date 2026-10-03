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Collage Workshop and Lunch with the Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance at La Fonda del Bosque restaurant

Collage Workshop and Lunch with the Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance at La Fonda del Bosque restaurant

In coordination with the upcoming Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance (4A) exhibit at La Fonda del Bosque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, we are offering a combination collage workshop and luncheon. 

Ages 18 years old and up. The capacity is limited to 16 people.

4A members Jan Tras, Nikki Kurland, Gail Sacharczuk, and Ginna Heiden will lead the workshop.

La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
$25
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

ALBUQUERQUE ABSTRACT ARTISTS ALLIANCE (4A)
abqabstractartists@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/abqabstractartists/

Artist Group Info

Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance
ginnaheiden@gmail.com
abqabstractartist.com
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-800-7166
https://www.lafondadelbosqueabq.com/