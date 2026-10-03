Collage Workshop and Lunch with the Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance at La Fonda del Bosque restaurant
Collage Workshop and Lunch with the Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance at La Fonda del Bosque restaurant
In coordination with the upcoming Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance (4A) exhibit at La Fonda del Bosque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, we are offering a combination collage workshop and luncheon.
Ages 18 years old and up. The capacity is limited to 16 people.
4A members Jan Tras, Nikki Kurland, Gail Sacharczuk, and Ginna Heiden will lead the workshop.
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
$25
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
ALBUQUERQUE ABSTRACT ARTISTS ALLIANCE (4A)
abqabstractartists@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance
ginnaheiden@gmail.com
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-800-7166