Community Expressions- An Inclusive Arts Festival

Arts and crafts show along with activities, and an evening banquet and variety event presented by ADAC, Albuquerque Disability Arts Collaborative. Workshops, crafts, vendors and silent auction from 10:00-3:00, evening banquet and entertainment 5:00-8:00. All proceeds support disability arts programs in our community. Day events are free to attend, and artists can sign up for free booths to sell their work. Day event will also have workshops and performances, movies and many other activities featuring artists, crafters, musicians, storytellers, instructors, and educators who have disabilities. The banquet and variety show features a catered dinner by a local chef and a wonderful show. Tickets for the banquet and show are $28.00, and can be purchased from www.adacnm.org or call Rachel at 505.451.4175.

ADAC is a nonprofit arts collective for adults who have disabilities. ADAC sponsors classes in the arts online and in person, a weekly coffee shop with activities for our adult community, and many other events and opportunities for the adult disabled community.