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Community Expressions- An Inclusive Arts Festival

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Community Expressions- An Inclusive Arts Festival

Arts and crafts show along with activities, and an evening banquet and variety event presented by ADAC, Albuquerque Disability Arts Collaborative. Workshops, crafts, vendors and silent auction from 10:00-3:00, evening banquet and entertainment 5:00-8:00. All proceeds support disability arts programs in our community. Day events are free to attend, and artists can sign up for free booths to sell their work. Day event will also have workshops and performances, movies and many other activities featuring artists, crafters, musicians, storytellers, instructors, and educators who have disabilities. The banquet and variety show features a catered dinner by a local chef and a wonderful show. Tickets for the banquet and show are $28.00, and can be purchased from www.adacnm.org or call Rachel at 505.451.4175.
ADAC is a nonprofit arts collective for adults who have disabilities. ADAC sponsors classes in the arts online and in person, a weekly coffee shop with activities for our adult community, and many other events and opportunities for the adult disabled community.

St. John"s United Methodist Church, Family Life Center
Free for day events, 28.00 evening banquet and fundraiser
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Albuquerque Disability Arts Collective ADAC
505.451.4175
info@adacnm.org
www.adacnm.org
St. John"s United Methodist Church, Family Life Center
2626 Arizona St. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 883-9717
communicate@stjohns-abq.org
https://www.stjohns-abq.org