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Ethereal + Expansive Pastel Skies with Susan Roden

Ethereal + Expansive Pastel Skies with Susan Roden

Venture into an in-depth study of New Mexican pastel skies. The two, half day sessions will be primarily devoted to exploration of movement within one, large painting. Added focus covers high contrasts, complimentary colors and controlled mark-making to create three-dimensional imagery.

The class is appropriate for all levels with demonstrations and one-to-one assistance. Experience the thrill of the unlimited possibilities with this vibrant medium!

Harwood Art Center
$120-150
Every 2 weeks through Oct 11, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
http://www.harwoodartcenter.org/

Artist Group Info

Susan Roden
susanroden51@gmail.com
susaneroden.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th St
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
http://www.harwoodartcenter.org/