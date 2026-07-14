Ethereal + Expansive Pastel Skies with Susan Roden
Ethereal + Expansive Pastel Skies with Susan Roden
Venture into an in-depth study of New Mexican pastel skies. The two, half day sessions will be primarily devoted to exploration of movement within one, large painting. Added focus covers high contrasts, complimentary colors and controlled mark-making to create three-dimensional imagery.
The class is appropriate for all levels with demonstrations and one-to-one assistance. Experience the thrill of the unlimited possibilities with this vibrant medium!
Harwood Art Center
$120-150
Every 2 weeks through Oct 11, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Susan Roden
susanroden51@gmail.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th StAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org