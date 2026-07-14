Floral Abstraction: Colored Pencils and Mixed Media w/ Lea Anderson
Floral Abstraction: Colored Pencils and Mixed Media w/ Lea Anderson
Explore luscious surfaces, and possibilities of incorporating colored pencils into mixed media!
Harwood Art Center
$150 - 180
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Lea Anderson
hallee@harwoodartcenter.org
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th StAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org