Introduction to Black & White Darkroom Photography w/ Teisha Holloway

An introduction to black and white film photography, which includes learning to process film and print black and white 35mm negatives. Class will meet to take pictures near Harwood, bring the film rolls to the darkroom and develop them. Each student will then have the chance to make a contact sheet of the film strips and choose the negatives to print by learning how to analyze printable negatives. Students will then print the chosen negatives on black and white paper. Students will know how to take good exposures by learning about the exposure triangle (aperture, shutter speed, ISO). They will learn the importance of a good exposure on the quality of their negatives and ultimately, the quality of their photographic prints.