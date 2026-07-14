Oil Painting Fundamentals + Cityscapes w/ Jordan Caldwell

Do you want to learn how to tap into the beauty of your everyday world? We will learn to create city/landscapes that reflect the world as we see it. There is no right way to paint, but with lessons and information, we can make painting easier and hone in on your own personal style. We will delve into skills and techniques regarding color, light, composition, perspective, and narrative. I feel that in New Mexico especially it is important for people to see us not for our flagship imagery and icons, but how everyday people here live.