Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt
Parent Tot Creative Movement w/ Amanda Geilenfeldt
Movement is a powerful language for connection. This class is designed to support your child’s emotional security, body awareness, and self-confidence through the shared joy of dance—free from rigid structure or pressure.
Together, we will explore the wonderful world of dance using imaginative play, storytelling, vibrant music, and fun props like instruments and scarves. Through rhythm and play, your little one will build physical coordination while strengthening their emotional bond with you. Perfect for parents, grandparents, or any adult caregiver looking to bond, play, and move with their little ones.
Harwood Art Center
$5-10
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Amanda Geilenfeldt
ageilenf@gmail.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th StAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org