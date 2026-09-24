Rio Grande Food Project – 11th Hike to End Hunger

Join Rio Grande Food Project (RGFP) on Saturday, October 17th for our 11th Annual Hike to End Hunger! Support our mission to provide free groceries to over 1,300 kids, adults, and seniors every single week and address the reduction in SNAP eligibility for New Mexicans that have caused 18,000 people (10,000 of them children) to lose their benefits.

This FREE, family-friendly, community-centered event invites everyone to spend a fun-filled morning of lawn games, face painting, music, activities, and an optional heart-healthy walk to one of the best views in the city. Attendees will receive a Hike bingo card to enter a raffle for prizes and can savor local food from Three Sisters Kitchen and Velatto ice cream.

The walk begins at 10:00am and festivities at the park’s lower loop area will continue until 12:30pm. Play games, dance, or relax on the lawn gathering with like-minded folks who believe that everyone deserves enough quality, nutritious food.

Donations of non-perishable food items are encouraged.