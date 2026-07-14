Texture, Paper, Wax w/ Lea Anderson

In this exciting collage workshop, we will spend a full day producing and experimenting, creating a series of dramatically-textured surfaces on paper using a wide range of mixed-media. On day two, we will create beeswax collages with our textures and seal them with melted beeswax to create compelling, glowing, finished works of art. Participating artists will also come away with a great assortment of textured collage papers for future projects. All materials included… but bring anything you’d like to play with!