Texture, Paper, Wax w/ Lea Anderson
Texture, Paper, Wax w/ Lea Anderson
In this exciting collage workshop, we will spend a full day producing and experimenting, creating a series of dramatically-textured surfaces on paper using a wide range of mixed-media. On day two, we will create beeswax collages with our textures and seal them with melted beeswax to create compelling, glowing, finished works of art. Participating artists will also come away with a great assortment of textured collage papers for future projects. All materials included… but bring anything you’d like to play with!
Harwood Art Center
$150 - 180
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Lea Anderson
leadeniseanderson@gmail.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th StAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org