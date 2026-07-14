Underground Mini Comix in a Great Big World of DIY Artwork w/ Ivy Rose
Underground Mini Comix in a Great Big World of DIY Artwork w/ Ivy Rose
This workshop will have a concentrated, robust emphasis on understanding the history and process of underground mini comic creation. This course will be accessible to all adults with varying degrees of interest in the world of self publishing, screenprinting, and linocut. Featured in this workshop will be my collection of comics curated from my personal experience traveling throughout the United States collecting zines delving into an assortment of fun topics from a variety of artists.
Harwood Art Center
$85-115
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Ivy Rose
ivyrose0401@gmail.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th StAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org