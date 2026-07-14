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Vibrant Portraits and Patterns with Kelsey Kilcrease

Vibrant Portraits and Patterns with Kelsey Kilcrease

This workshop will explore portraiture through vibrant paint application and patterns. Beginner painters are welcome!

Harwood Art Center
$120-150
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
http://www.harwoodartcenter.org/

Artist Group Info

Kelsey Kilcrease
me@kelseykilcrease.com
kelseykilcrease.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th St
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
http://www.harwoodartcenter.org/