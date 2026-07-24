Please join us for Wine, Women & Shoes - Heels for Hearing presented by Sandia Resort & Casino Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Sandia Resort & Casino.

Join us for Wine Tasting, Designer Pop-Up Shops, Charming Shoe Guys, Key to the Closet, Wall of Wine & Spirits, a Glamorous Fashion Show and more!

All proceeds will benefit the life changing programs that ONLY PEI offers. Your support will give the gift of hearing and speaking, opening up endless possibilities for New Mexico’s deaf and hard of hearing.