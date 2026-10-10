Struggling with weight? You’re not alone. We’re here to help. Navigating your weight and health journey can feel overwhelming, frustrating and isolating. But you don’t have to face it alone! Your Weight Matters Albuquerque is designed to give you the support, information and resources you need to take control of your health—without judgement. At these free events, you’ll hear from leading experts in weight management, nutrition and mental health who will address common struggles and provide strategies to help you. You’ll also enjoy a free brunch and connect with people who understand your experiences.