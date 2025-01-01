Ariana Figueroa, Source NM
Ariana covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her areas of coverage include politics and policy, lobbying, elections and campaign finance.
Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
-
Attorneys for a group of 10 Guatemalan children who were nearly deported late last month asked a federal judge to grant protections for all unaccompanied minors in the care of a Department of Health and Human Services agency.