Jenny Kinsey, KANW Correspondent Mountain West News Bureau

Jenny Kinsey is a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau based at KANW in

Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has worked as a freelance journalist in the state and

has authored many articles on the issues of aging and caregiving. She holds both

bachelors and masters degrees in journalism and political science from East Texas

A&M University.

She is also the weekend newsline coordinator for the New Mexico Commission for the

Blind, leading volunteers recording publications.

Kinsey worked as a licensed nursing home administrator in New Mexico and Texas

for over a decade. She also has experience as an assisted living and hospice

executive director. Her doctoral studies at Texas Tech University in Lubbock included

coursework in gerontology.